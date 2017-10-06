Blow to KP Yohannan's Believers Church as India cuts off foreign donations

The Believers Church founded by KP Yohannan, who also founded the giant Gospel for Asia mission organisation, has been dealt a blow by Indian authorities which have banned it from receiving foreign funds.

KP Yohannan, founder of Gospel for Asia, pictured in a February 2015 video from Kerala. YouTube

Three other organisations associated with the Church have also been deregistered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act – Ayana Charitable Trust (formerly Gospel for Asia India), Love India Ministries and Last Hour Ministry.

India is clamping down on foreign-backed charities and mission organisations in moves that have also forced child sponsorship charity Compassion to shut down 589 of its welfare centres, affecting 145,000 children. Critics have linked the policy to the right-wing Hindu nationalism espoused by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Believers Church and its associated organisations are extremely wealthy. According to the Times of India, Ayana Charitable Trust was the largest single recipient of foreign aid in the country, and the charities between them last year received around $206 million, mainly from the US.

A Believers Church spokesman, Fr Sijo Panthapallil, told the Times that the cancellation of the charities' registration was routine as it was granted for five years and had expired. He said they were 'under revision', adding: 'They might take a decision within a week's time. We are sure that we will get the registrations back next week.'

Gospel for Asia is facing lawsuits in the US in which plaintiffs are alleging fraud and misuse of funds. It was ejected from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability for multiple violations of EFCA's standards, according to blogger Warren Throckmorton, and has not yet been readmitted. It was also sanctioned by the US Office of Personnel Management and banned from taking part in the Combined Federal Campaign to raise charitable funds, which allows federal workers to donate through their payrolls.