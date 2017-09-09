'Black Panther' release date news: Golden Jaguar suit revealed in sneak peek for toy line

A screenshot of Black Panther in the trailer for "Captain America: Civil War." Marvel

"Black Panther" doesn't come to movie screens until 2018, but fans can settle with the franchise's toys until then.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a collection of action figures and merchandise for "Black Panther," which includes fans' first look at the Golden Jaguar suit.

The Golden Jaguar suit is the second version of the Black Panther costume and will be worn by the villain Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

The said action figure features gold highlights and details, as well as a fanged mask and booted feet. This is in contrast to the Black Panther's silver highlights and claw-shaped feet.

In the upcoming movie, Killmonger will be a known detractor of the Wakandan kingdom, described as a "sort of a charming antagonist, who doesn't agree with how T'Challa [Chadwick Boseman] is running things," according to executive producer Nate Moore.

Apart from putting T'Challa in a difficult position within his own kingdom, Killmonger will also end up aiding Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) in his search for vibranium — a nearly indestructible, naturally-occurring metal native to the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Exclusive "Black Panther" footage premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con in June, which showed T'Challa and Killmonger in an intense battle scene as they fight for control over Wakanda and its resources; suited up in their respective vibranium suits.

Other merchandise for the "Black Panther" line includes the standard 6-inch action figures and deluxe 12-inch action figures.

Notable toys include the "Slash & Strike Back" Black Panther, whose arm can be pulled back to activate lights and more than 20 phrases and sounds. The toy sells for $29.99.

The 2-in-1 Panther Jet converts from a panther-like ground attack vehicle to a royal jet. The mobile has a cockpit that fits the six-inch action figures (not included) and sells for $19.99.

Hasbro will publicly reveal the merchandise next spring at HASCON, the company's convention for all their merchandise lines.

"Black Panther" premieres on Feb. 16, 2018.