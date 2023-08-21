Bishop praises Lionesses for 'courage, dedication and determination' during World Cup

The Bishop of Lancaster has spoken of her "pride and joy" in the England Women's football team despite their loss in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Bishop Jill Duff said the team reaching the finals was "an astounding achievement in itself" and praised the Lionesses for their "courage, dedication and determination" during their World Cup campaign.

It was heartache for the team on Sunday as they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Despite their defeat, they still made history reaching the Women's World Cup Final for the first time and being the first England team to reach a World Cup Final since 1966.

"While our Lionesses may have lost today I still feel much pride and joy for what they have achieved these past weeks," said the bishop.

"To reach the World Cup Final, following their historic win at last year's Euros, is an astounding achievement in itself.

"Growing up in Bolton, my school didn't allow girls to play football – a common approach in the 1980s. My heart sings to see our women's football team reaching the World Cup final after 57 years.

"With their courage, dedication, and determination they are rightly called the lionesses. With their coach, they are excellent role models for all of us."