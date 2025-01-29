Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

The Bishop of Liverpool, Dr John Perumbalath, has denied allegations of sexual assault and harassment broadcast by Channel 4 News on Tuesday night.

The report claimed that a woman in the Diocese of Chelmsford accused him of sexual assault. A second complaint came from a female bishop who accused Dr Perumbalath of sexual harassment.

The complainant in Chelmsford Diocese alleged that at a diocesan away day in 2019, Dr Perumbalath "kissed me forcefully on my mouth, which I did not like and I did not want. I tried to move away, but he was holding my head too tightly".

She alleged that at the end of a meeting in 2022, "As he was letting go of hugging me, he ran his hands past the side of my breasts on both sides, with a medium pressure, until he reached the edge of the areola."

She also alleged that in January 2023, Dr Perumbalath "pressed his face against my face, said 'I love you' quietly in my ear, and moved his mouth to just below my ear, on the pulse point on my neck. He opened his mouth, took a piece of my skin between his lips, and let go".

Responding to the allegations, Dr John Perumbalath said: "The allegations set out in this programme are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present. I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants.

"I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team. The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the police who took no further action.

"Whilst I don't believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others. I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously and work hard to provide proper leadership in this area."

The Church of England confirmed that the National Safeguarding Team (NST) received a complaint of alleged misconduct against Bishop Perumbalath "early in 2023" and that it had been made "after Bishop John Perumbalath had formally and legally become Bishop of Liverpool".

"The complaint was looked into according to statutory safeguarding guidance in an NST-led process and an independent risk assessment undertaken," the Church of England said.

"This process concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged.

"The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action.

"The NST concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) itself but offered the woman support if she wished to do so. The NST continues to have contact, at her request, with the woman who came forward and the offer of ongoing support remains.

"Some time subsequently, after hearing the details of the complaint directly from the complainant, the Lead Safeguarding Bishop also offered advice and support to the woman if she wished to bring a CDM complaint. That offer also remains."

Concerning the complaint from the second woman, the Church of England said the information brought "was explored and assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct".

"Pastoral support has been provided throughout for the second complainant and is ongoing," it said.

"The second complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York [Stephen Cottrell] fully supported.

"However, this was refused by an independent judge, the Deputy President of Tribunals.

"Archbishop Stephen has supported the complainant pastorally throughout the process and continues to offer practical help. He had no part in the decision-making around safeguarding or disciplinary matters."

Clergy in the Diocese of Liverpool have sent a pastoral letter to parishioners addressing the allegations in the Channel 4 News report and saying that they should be fully investigated.

"Like you we were shocked and saddened by the allegations broadcast by Channel Four News tonight. We recognise how difficult this will have been for people across our diocese to hear and we all need time to take stock," the letter reads.

"As leaders in the Diocese of Liverpool we want our diocese and our churches to be places where everyone is and feels safe. We know all our churches are committed to the best possible safeguarding practice, and to upholding the dignity of all people, which is why the allegations set out by Channel Four are so upsetting.

"We understand that some of allegations against the Bishop of Liverpool have been investigated and found unsubstantiated by the National Safeguarding Team.

"We are aware the police in Essex have taken no action with regard to one allegation. However, we understand that an allegation of misconduct was not fully investigated, and we believe that in the interests of justice this should now happen.

"Above all we recognise that this will be a shock and surprise to many. Some will be angry and some will feel let down. We are available for those who wish to talk and encourage anyone who is a victim of abuse to report it so it can be properly investigated."

The letter has been signed by Debra Walker, Chair of the House of Laity, Peter Dawkin, Chair of the House of Clergy, Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, Pete Spiers, Archdeacon of Knowsley & Sefton, Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, Archdeacon of Liverpool, and Simon Fisher, Archdeacon of St Helens and Warrington.