Bishop George Bell review to criticise Church's handling – reports

Bishop George Bell's reputation could be restored after an official review in the Church's handling of abuse allegations is expected to be critical of how the CofE handled the case.

The wartime Bishop of Chichester, a celebrated Anglican figure who was given the equivalent of a Saints' Day, was accused of historic abuse in 2015.

Bishop George Bell was a celebrated theologian who was praised for his staunch opposition to Hitler's Nazi regime. Courtesy of Jimmy James

A Church inquiry two years ago found 'on the balance of probabilities' he had abused a child in the late 1940s and 1950s. The Church awarded his alleged victim, known only as 'Carol', compensation of £15,000 after experts said they had 'no reason to doubt' the claims.

The case is hotly debated both within the Church and across the wider establishment with Bell's accusers saying the compensation is long overdue. But a George Bell support group was launched last year to argue his positive reputation and legacy is being tarnished by unsubstantiated claims.

A recent debate on historical child sex abuse in the House of Lords reflected the growing concerns among leading establishment figures about the George Bell case.

An official review, led by a senior lawyer Lord Carlisle, was handed to the Archbishop of Canterbury last week and is not expected to be published until November.

It is expected to be critical of the Church's initial investigation, although it does not rule on the bishop's guilt or innocence, according to the Mail on Sunday.