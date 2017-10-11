Billy Graham has this Bible verse displayed in large letters all through his house

US
Stoyan Zaimov

Billy GrahamBGEA

Evangelist Franklin Graham has revealed that his father, world-renowned North Carolina preacher Billy Graham, has one Bible verse displayed in large letters all around his house, and he calls it his "life verse."

"Still today, my father Billy Graham has a Bible verse pinned up on the wall in his bedroom, printed in VERY large letters. In fact, it's in the dining room, his bathroom, and several other spots around the house! Back before his 95th birthday, he was working on a sermon based on this key Scripture. It was his passion to memorize it, to saturate his heart and mind with it. He made it his life verse," Graham said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He revealed that the verse is Galatians 6:14, which reads: "But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world."

Graham called it "a great verse for us to live by."

Back in July, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse shared another update about his 98-year-old father, saying, "While he is doing well, he does have the physical challenges that come with his age."

"He enjoys visits from family members, including his sister who is his only remaining sibling. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren also come by more frequently in these summer months," he added.

He noted that his father's Pastor, Don Wilton from Spartanburg, South Carolina, continues to visit him on a weekly basis, which "means so much."

A January 2013 post on the Billy Graham Library website noted that the evangelist identified John 3:16 as his favorite Bible verse back in 1995, which reads: "For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

Billy Graham said at the time that it's the one verse he always preaches on his evangelistic crusades.

"It has only 25 words in the English translation of it, but it is the Gospel in a nutshell. Someone has called it a miniature Bible," he said.

He has also urged Christians to make an effort to understand the Bible, which he said is more important than any other book.

When offering advice on how to begin exploring the Bible, he said in 2016 that first-time readers can start with the Gospel of John.

"I suggest you begin with the Bible's center or focal point, which is Jesus Christ. All the Old Testament points forward to Him, and all the New Testament tells us about Him. He came down from Heaven to forgive us and make us part of his family forever — and through the Bible we discover this great truth," Graham wrote, adding a reference to John 20:31 that states the Holy Book was "written that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name."

In September it was revealed that evangelist Will Graham will play the role of his famous grandfather in the next cinematic installment of Olympian and POW Louie Zamperini's life, titled "Unbroken: Path to Redemption."

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.

