Biden says Pope told him to continue taking Communion

Joe Biden has told reporters that Pope Francis said he should continue taking Communion despite plans in the US Catholic Church that could see him banned over his abortion views.

The US President, who is a Catholic, met the Pope behind closed doors on Friday.

The private meeting was unusually long, lasting around an hour and a half.

Biden disclosed some of their discussion in comments to reporters during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi afterwards.

He said the pair did not discuss abortion or the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"We just talked about the fact that [the Pope] was happy that I was a good Catholic and [to] keep receiving Communion," said Biden.

Asked whether the Pope believed he should continue to receive Communion, Biden answered "Yes".

The US Catholic Bishops Conference voted in the summer to move ahead with changes to the Eucharist that could bar pro-abortion Catholics like Biden from receiving communion.

The Pope has distanced himself from their position.

In September, the Pope told reporters, "I have never refused the Eucharist to anyone."

He added, "Communion is not a prize for the perfect."

The Vatican said that during Friday's meeting, the Pope and Biden also discussed the pandemic, migration, care of the planet, and the protection of human rights, including religious freedom.

The meeting came before the G20 summit taking place in Rome over the weekend and the COP26 summit starting in Glasgow on Sunday, both of which will be attended by Biden.