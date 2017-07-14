'Better Call Saul' season 4 release date, plot news: New season to premiere in 2018 with 10 episodes
Even though fans may be happy to know that "Better Call Saul" is coming back for a fourth season, the wait for the premiere might be a lengthy one as AMC sets the show up for a 2018 release of its fourth season.
Everyone who watches the show might not be surprised upon the news of its renewal. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is slipping further into the dark side until he eventually becomes Saul Goodman. This is especially after seeing the heated finale of the third season which featured Chuck (Michael McKean) setting the room on fire as an attempt to kill himself. Over the course of the third season, a number of "Breaking Bad" characters were being introduced, one of them being Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) himself.
Even though Chuck did set the room on fire, there is still the question of whether or not he will be returning in the fourth season. What is certain is that Gus and Mike (Jonathan Banks) will continue with their story arcs along with Jimmy's.
AMC president Charlie Collier praised the show and extended his congratulations to its renewal, saying that the actors, both main and supporting, delivered outstanding performances throughout the show. Collier went on to say that the writers have done an exceptional job at making "bold creative choices" when it comes to telling stories.
"Better Call Saul" season 4 may still be in the works and will not premiere until 2018. Fans can always watch the third season all over again. The show continues to take another step closer to its sequel, "Breaking Bad," and is as award-winning as its predecessor. It garnered a number of Emmy nominations, with its first and second seasons getting nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the same time giving nominations to Odenkirk and Banks for both seasons as well.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson