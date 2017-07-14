'Better Call Saul' season 4 release date, plot news: New season to premiere in 2018 with 10 episodes

Even though fans may be happy to know that "Better Call Saul" is coming back for a fourth season, the wait for the premiere might be a lengthy one as AMC sets the show up for a 2018 release of its fourth season.

Everyone who watches the show might not be surprised upon the news of its renewal. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is slipping further into the dark side until he eventually becomes Saul Goodman. This is especially after seeing the heated finale of the third season which featured Chuck (Michael McKean) setting the room on fire as an attempt to kill himself. Over the course of the third season, a number of "Breaking Bad" characters were being introduced, one of them being Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) himself.

Even though Chuck did set the room on fire, there is still the question of whether or not he will be returning in the fourth season. What is certain is that Gus and Mike (Jonathan Banks) will continue with their story arcs along with Jimmy's.

AMC president Charlie Collier praised the show and extended his congratulations to its renewal, saying that the actors, both main and supporting, delivered outstanding performances throughout the show. Collier went on to say that the writers have done an exceptional job at making "bold creative choices" when it comes to telling stories.

"Better Call Saul" season 4 may still be in the works and will not premiere until 2018. Fans can always watch the third season all over again. The show continues to take another step closer to its sequel, "Breaking Bad," and is as award-winning as its predecessor. It garnered a number of Emmy nominations, with its first and second seasons getting nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the same time giving nominations to Odenkirk and Banks for both seasons as well.