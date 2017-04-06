Entertainment
'Better Call Saul' season 3 teaser, news: Giancarlo Esposito reprises role as Gus Fring in season 3

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

"Better Call Saul" season 3 premieres on April 10 at 10 p.m. on AMC.Facebook/Better Call Saul AMC

The third season of AMC's critically acclaimed drama "Better Call Saul" is slated to premiere a few days from now. The latest teaser for the upcoming season comes in the form of a Los Pollos Hermanos commercial.

Los Pollos Hermanos is a fictional chain of restaurants in "Better Call Saul" that is owned by Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). The restaurant chain has also appeared in the original series, "Breaking Bad." In the teaser, the villainous proprietor shares some lessons about the rules and regulations that employees of Los Pollos Hermanos have to follow.

Co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould first teased Esposito's role through an anagram in the previous season. Loyal fans of the show, however, were quick to decipher their coded message; thus, confirming the return of Gus Fring.

"We thought we were being so incredibly intricate with our Enigma-like code in the titles," Gould told Variety. "This was definitely a wake-up call to me that we have the smartest people out there watching the show, and we'd better be as attentive to detail as we possibly can be. That really lit a fire under us."

Their plan to bring in the character to the spin-off series was announced before they even asked Esposito to reprise his role. But luckily for them, Esposito was willing to reprise his role in the "Breaking Bad" spin-off.

According to the creators, viewers will see a handful of familiar faces in the upcoming season. In addition, the creators shared that the "bad guys" will be arriving in swarms.

For the uninitiated, "Better Call Saul" is the backstory of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), and how he came to be the man that he is known for in "Breaking Bad." The upcoming season of "Better Call Saul" will also delve into the past of Gus Fring, before he became the infamous cartel kingpin in "Breaking Bad."

"Better Call Saul" season 3 will debut this Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.

