Bear Grylls says Christian faith is 'where I secretly find my strength'

Adventurer Bear Grylls continues to enrapture audiences in the UK and the States with his fearless and sometimes stomach-turning survival tips and tricks.

But the strength to endure these often harsh and dangerous environments isn't from himself; he credits his Christian faith with giving him the fuel he needs to face everything life - and nature - throws at him.

One habit that he believes keeps him consistently on track is starting his day right, hence his new book Soul Fuel, a daily devotional for men.

"I didn't really mean it to be public," the 45-year-old told Fox News.

"I wrote this book because I try to do something every day at the start of the day...and I've just written down notes over the years of things that have helped me...where I secretly find my strength."

He added: "It's rooted in Christ's teaching but it's all about love."

In Soul Fuel, Grylls encourages people to live each day with "purpose and power".

"Be brave. Embrace faith wherever you may find it. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he says.

But he also writes honestly about his own weaknesses and fears.

"I often don't feel very strong. Life can be a battle. We all feel that from time to time. But any strength I do have seems to come in the quiet moments at the start of my day," he says.

"It comes when I am on my own, on my knees. It comes from taking time to be still with God...So for me, starting my day like this really helps. It is like food. Like good fuel for the soul."

The committed Christian has numerous successful TV shows under his belt on both sides of the Atlantic and this year the 45-year-old chalked up another accolade when he was included in the Queen's birthday honours list.

The Chief Scout, who is also a former SAS reserve and ambassador for the evangelistic Alpha Course, was awarded an OBE for services to young people, the media and charity.

His latest adventure is The World's Toughest Race, airing on Amazon Prime, co-produced by fellow Christian Mark Burnett, creator of The Bible and Son of God TV series.