Bear Grylls says Christian faith is 'where I secretly find my strength'

Staff writer
Bear Grylls

Adventurer Bear Grylls continues to enrapture audiences in the UK and the States with his fearless and sometimes stomach-turning survival tips and tricks.

But the strength to endure these often harsh and dangerous environments isn't from himself; he credits his Christian faith with giving him the fuel he needs to face everything life - and nature - throws at him.  

One habit that he believes keeps him consistently on track is starting his day right, hence his new book Soul Fuel, a daily devotional for men. 

"I didn't really mean it to be public," the 45-year-old told Fox News.

"I wrote this book because I try to do something every day at the start of the day...and I've just written down notes over the years of things that have helped me...where I secretly find my strength." 

He added: "It's rooted in Christ's teaching but it's all about love."

In Soul Fuel, Grylls encourages people to live each day with "purpose and power". 

"Be brave. Embrace faith wherever you may find it. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he says.

But he also writes honestly about his own weaknesses and fears. 

"I often don't feel very strong. Life can be a battle. We all feel that from time to time. But any strength I do have seems to come in the quiet moments at the start of my day," he says.

"It comes when I am on my own, on my knees. It comes from taking time to be still with God...So for me, starting my day like this really helps. It is like food. Like good fuel for the soul."

The committed Christian has numerous successful TV shows under his belt on both sides of the Atlantic and this year the 45-year-old chalked up another accolade when he was included in the Queen's birthday honours list. 

The Chief Scout, who is also a former SAS reserve and ambassador for the evangelistic Alpha Course, was awarded an OBE for services to young people, the media and charity.

His latest adventure is The World's Toughest Race, airing on Amazon Prime, co-produced by fellow Christian Mark Burnett, creator of The Bible and Son of God TV series.

Most Read

  1. Megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson dies by suicide after struggling with mental health

  2. Pastor Jarrid Wilson tweeted about suicide before taking his own life

  3. Tributes pour in for pastor Jarrid Wilson after heartbreaking suicide

  4. Archaeologists uncover mosaic showing five loaves and two fish near Sea of Galilee

  5. 'I miss you beyond what my heart can stand' - Jarrid Wilson's wife Juli shares heartache over his suicide

  6. My teachings 'damaged a lot of people', says Benny Hinn

  7. Pastor and wife killed in head-on car crash, 3 others including grandchild injured

  8. Vicar resigns in opposition to Oxford Diocese same-sex guidelines

  9. Megachurch Pastor Jarrid Wilson suicide: Fellow pastor says depression struggle doesn't make you a bad Christian

More News

  1. burnt-church

    Archaeologists uncover mosaic showing five loaves and two fish near Sea of Galilee

  2. chelsea-taylor

    Hillsong worship leader responding well to treatment after brain aneurysm

  3. israel-archaeology

    Archaeologists think ancient site near Jerusalem may be Emmaus, where resurrected Christ appeared

  4. poverty

    Are we saving the earth for children or from them?

  5. gold

    The Golden Calf - what does it really mean?

  6. malaria

    The drive to curb disease and death among Nigeria's youngsters

  7. young-people

    Another look at millennials – I am one