BBC royal wedding coverage accused of anti-Christian bias as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor

A Northern Ireland lawmaker has accused the BBC of attacking Christians in a broadcast covering the wedding of Prince Henry "Harry" of Wales and former American actress Meghan Markle.

Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married today at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

A two-and-a-half-hour show, "Good Morning Ulster," aired by BBC Northern Ireland on Friday discussed the royal wedding and featured, among others, Belfast comedian Nuala McKeever, who asked what would "right-wing Christians" make of Prince Harry marrying a "black divorcee?"

"I do laugh to think, 'I wonder how a lot of right-wing Christians are coping with fact he is marrying a black divorcee.' Other than that I wish them well of course. I am just not a particular fan of the idea of us paying for the monarchy and money always being available for their things," she said on the show, according to Belfast Telegraph.

A lawmaker from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Ian Paisley, called BBC "biased."

"Once again the biased BBC @BBCgmu broadcast an attack on 'Christians' and the Royal wedding a contributor who couldn't help using it as a platform to make racest [sic] and anti-Christian comments. Another new low!" Paisley wrote on Twitter.

"It was a disgrace and an unacceptable attack on people — think if she had made an attack on people of a different faith," he added.

Reuters Harry and Meghan listen to Michael Curry preaching.

The DUP was founded by Paisley, a Protestant preacher-politician, four-and-a-half decades ago. It's pro-life, against same-sex marriage and supports a nuclear deterrent.

Meanwhile, during the royal wedding on Saturday there were various breaks with tradition as Prince Harry opted to wear a ring, and Markle did not promise to obey her husband.

The wording of the service was more contemporary than traditional, and the couple used the Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000), which uses "you" rather than "thee" or "thou."

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King during the ceremony at the 15th century St George's chapel.

Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American to preside over the Episcopal Church and who defends same-sex marriage, delivered the sermon at the wedding.