'Avengers: Infinity War' release date, spoilers: Captain America may be getting an upgrade
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has come a long way since "Iron Man" first appeared in 2008. Now, the 22-movie MCU arc is nearing its end with the 19th movie, "Avengers: Infinity War."
Marvel Studios has set the release date for "Infinity War" in 2018, and there are a couple of things viewers are speculating in the upcoming movie.According to CBR, Captain America (Chris Evans) may be using a new and upgraded shield.
In the new movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) who plays Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) point man is seen supervising the transfer of items to the new Avengers headquarters. He then casually mentioned to the moving crew to be careful with the items as one of them is Captain America's new shield.
The shield was last seen in "Captain America: Civil War" when Captain America returned it to Iron Man after their falling out and subsequent fight. With no current shield, Evans' character may be getting a new one in the upcoming "Avengers" movie.
A new villain may also be appearing in "Infinity War." Set photos where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is seen on his back and being tackled by a character in a motion-capture suit were recently released.
Publications could not immediately identify the character until after closer inspection when a patch with "EB MAW" was spotted. This could possibly pertain to Ebony Maw who was the most dangerous member of Black Order, according to the comics. He was first introduced in "New Avengers" Vol. 3 No. 8 in 2013. The character is a master of manipulation and seduction and was sent to retrieve the secrets of the Illuminati and the location of Thanos' son Thane from Doctor Strange.
Other major characters that will appear are Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).
Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" will debut on May 4, 2018.
