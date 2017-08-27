'Arms' introduces new character — Lola Pop

Meet "Arms" newest character, Lola Pop Screenshot from Nintendo's YouTube video

Meet the newest character from the fighting game "Arms." Nintendo on Tuesday's Gamescom announced the latest character to join the "Arms" roster — a clown named Lola Pop.

She is described as boxer who performs on the street and looks like a travelling clown, and that she uses nunchucks and an expandable shield arm. Lola Pop will also have the ability to blow up her body like a balloon.

Nintendo added that Lola Pop will get her own Arms stage which looks like a circus-themed, outdoor plaza which complements her clown outfit.

Lola Pop is latest addition to "Arms" roster after a buff character named Max Brass was introduced last month. Max Brass is a 52-year old buff guy with tight clothes and a sunny demeanor. Fans on Twitter call him "daddy" or "grandpa" because of his appearance.

Lola Pop will be available with the "Arms" version three update, although no specific date has been confirmed.

Nintendo also opened another Global Testpunch to give customers a chance to try the game for free in an attempt to lure more fans to play the game. The Testpunch runs from Aug. 25 to 27. Users can download the free software from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and just run the game.

"Arms" was released for the Nintendo Switch on June 16. The title of the game was derived from the title's game play, wherein players choose a fighter and battle using different extendable arms to punch, throw, block or dodge.

The game received generally favorable reviews from critics upon its release.

Michael McWhertor of Polygon even praised the game and said it has the potential to become Nintendo's next big franchise. He commended the game's intricate creativity and the amount of detail in the mechanics of the game that he considers uniquely Nintendo.