Archbishop to miss Queen's Platinum Jubilee service due to Covid

Staff writer

(Photo: Lambeth Palace/ Jacqui J Sze)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been forced to pull out of a service celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after testing positive for Covid-19.

The positive Covid test follows a bout of mild pneumonia that forced Archbishop Justin Welby to reduce his schedule last week. 

Lambeth Palace said the Archbishop had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning and would no longer be able to preach the sermon at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral this Friday. 

Welby said he was "deeply saddened" to be missing the service.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will preach the sermon in his place. 

Despite missing the service, Welby said he would be praying for the Queen and "giving thanks for her extraordinary seventy years of service to us all".

"I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving. May the Queen's example bring us together in unity and care for one another," he said.

"For those attending Friday's service at St Paul's Cathedral, and the millions watching on television, I hope this joyful occasion will inspire us with the Queen's profound commitment to fostering unity and peace among all people – and to promoting care for the natural world that God has given us.

"Led by the love of Jesus Christ, the Queen has lived her life for the benefit of others: l pray we find inspiration from Her Majesty over the Jubilee weekend and long into the future.

"Meanwhile as we continue to live with coronavirus, I pray too for all those who are still suffering and everyone who continues to mourn loved ones they have lost during the pandemic. May you each know the love and comfort of God."

"As we prepare to celebrate the first Platinum Jubilee in our nation's history, may God save the Queen, and bless her with the knowledge of our profound love and gratitude for her service to us all."

Most Read

  1. x-outloud

    We are here, we exist, say ex-LGBT Christians

  2. school

    High Court judge grants judicial review into rollout of RSE in Wales

  3. transgender

    We must never stop speaking the truth - even if we are the only person left

  4. pastor

    'Shocking' survey finds only half of Evangelical pastors hold biblical worldview

  5. andrew-sathiyavan

    Street preacher wins legal challenge against Covid arrest on Easter Sunday

  6. justin-welby-iain-greenshields

    Archbishop of Canterbury, Pope and Scottish Moderator to make historic peace pilgrimage to South Sudan

  7. justin-welby

    Welby defends Rwanda criticism

More News

  1. father-stu

    Faith lessons from Father Stu

  2. denzel-washington-and-dana-canedy-on-true-sacrifice-wisdom-for-the-next-generation

    Denzel Washington and Dana Canedy on true sacrifice, wisdom for the next generation

  3. lecrae-talks-church-hurt-deconstruction-reconstruction-and-discipleship

    Lecrae talks church hurt, deconstruction, reconstruction and discipleship

  4. kirk-franklin-shares-an-old-message-that-is-still-relevant-for-the-times

    Kirk Franklin shares an old message that is still relevant for the times

  5. patricia-heaton-on-jesus-sobriety-and-world-vision

    Patricia Heaton on Jesus, sobriety and World Vision

  6. jeremy-camp-shares-hope-for-a-hurting-world

    Jeremy Camp shares hope for a hurting world