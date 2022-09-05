Archbishop prays for new prime minister Liz Truss

Staff writer

Liz Truss has previously served as environment secretary, justice secretary and most recently, foreign secretary.Reuters

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is praying for Liz Truss, who today was confirmed as Britain's new Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. 

Truss is the third woman to become Prime Minister after beating Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest. 

She succeeds Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after losing the support of his MPs. 

Truss served as foreign secretary under Johnson.

Archbishop Justin Welby said he was praying for Liz Truss as she takes office in challenging times.

He called on the incoming prime minister to remember the must vulnerable.

He said: "I am praying for Liz Truss as she takes on the great responsibilities of leadership at a time of such significant challenges.

"May God guide her, and all who serve in our political life, towards His hope for our nation, and particular care for those who are vulnerable."

Commenting on her win, Truss said, "I am honoured to be elected leader of the Conservative Party.

"Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

"I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."

