Archbishop of Canterbury serves at homeless charity for the Big Help Out

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined thousands of others in volunteering during The Big Help Out on Monday, despite a busy weekend crowning the King.

The Archbishop spent the Bank Holiday serving meals at homeless charity, Catching Lives, in Canterbury, along with his wife, Caroline Welby.

Welby is a patron of the charity, which supports people affecting by homelessness across Canterbury and East Kent.

It was a busy weekend for the Archbishop after conducting the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

On Sunday, the Archbishop and his wife hosted 400 young people at a post-coronation lunch at his official residence, Lambeth Palace.

It was one of many Big Lunches held on Sunday across the UK in celebration of the King's coronation.

The Big Help Out was part of the coronation weekend celebrations, tying in with the theme of service at the King's coronation.

The day aimed to raise awareness of volunteering across the UK and give people a chance to try it out for themselves in their local communities.

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said, "We are delighted with the enthusiasm and support for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation – at Westminster Abbey, up and down the country and around the world – as we marked this historic moment in our national life. We give thanks for a beautiful service that was both sacred and solemn, joyful and inspiring, and suffused with the love of God.

"For the Church, it was a moment to reflect on the commitment that the King and Queen have made to serve God and the people. It was also an opportunity to thank all those who devote their lives others, and recommit ourselves to loving service in our communities and beyond.

"The Coronation service was both traditional and contemporary, and we are grateful for the participation of people across generations and from many backgrounds and faith communities, to reflect who we are as a wonderfully diverse nation.

"The Archbishops and Bishops have loved spending the coronation weekend with their local communities and congregations through the Big Lunch and the Big Help Out, both events inspired by the themes of unity and Christ's call to loving service that shaped Saturday's coronation."