Appeal launched as eastern DRC struggles to get back on its feet after volcanic eruption

Tearfund has launched an appeal to help people left displaced by a volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

The eruption at Mount Nyiragongo, in the east of the country, has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, adding to the millions who have already been forced from their homes by conflict and diseases, like Ebola and cholera, as well as other disasters, including earthquakes and flooding.

While many are living in camps, others are being hosted by villages, but Hebdavi Muhindo, Tearfund's Country Director for DRC, says that they are struggling with the large numbers of people needing help.

"People may be living in temporary dwellings and have to join long queues for basic essentials such as food and clean water and they usually don't have land to grow food, or training to make the best of it," said Hebdavi.

"They have little enough to live on themselves, and can scarcely cope with the pressure of supporting others.

"That's why Tearfund is asking its supporters to help extend its work, both in the camps and in the villages hosting displaced people."

Tearfund is providing immediate support for people in the camps, like clean drinking water, handwashing stations, emergency toilets and hygiene awareness.

But it is also offering longer-term help by giving people farming tools, training, and seeds to grow their own food.

One of those receiving help is Dheve, 34, who is living in a temporary camp with her children after being forced to flee fighting in her village.

"When I was 16 I was kidnapped by militia. This was how I got pregnant with my first child," she said.

"I have lost many members of my family. I have so many bad memories of that place."

Life in the camp is hard because she has nothing to do all day and cannot work, but she still prefers it to where she was before.

"While I miss home, I would rather stay here in the camp because it is safe. I still remember the night the armed groups came to my house. They took my uncle and killed him. They killed my sister-in-law who was pregnant," she said.

Muhindo added, "A camp is a haven for Dheve and millions of displaced people like her, but make no mistake it is still a very challenging environment to live in."

Tearfund has installed a tap in the camp to provide safe, clean drinking water. The difference has been huge.

"Before Tearfund built the tap, we had to collect water from far away," says Dheve.

"Even then there was not enough water at the well and fights broke out every day over water. But thanks to Tearfund we now have enough water and it is close to our houses."

Rev Bagame Angemana Jean lives in a village which has given shelter to people displaced from their homes. The church provided land for people to grow their own crops, and despite the challenges, he has hope for the future.

"The situation is urgent at the moment because there have been many refugees coming and new refugees continue to arrive," he said.

"Tearfund and its local partner, Mavuno, have helped the refugees a lot with training in agriculture and have given them seeds and for that we say thank you.

"I think God has a good vision for these refugees. I believe He can one day bring peace to this country and every refugee can return home."