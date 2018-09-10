Anglican bishop among dead in South Sudan plane crash

The Anglican Bishop of Yirol in South Sudan was among at least 19 people who died on Sunday when a light aircraft carrying passengers from capital Juba to the city of Yirol crashed, an official said.

Wikipedia The plane that crashed killing at least 19 people flew from Juba in South Sudan.

There were 22 people on board the flight that departed Juba International Airport in the morning, said state information minister Taban Abel.

Rt Rev Simon Adut was among the dead, Abel confirmed.

One of the survivors, an Italian doctor working with a charity, was in stable condition and flown to Juba having undergone surgery in Yirol, the minister said.

The plane crashed by a river and an eyewitness had earlier said bodies were recovered from the water.

There were three children among the 22 passengers, another source said.

David Subek, chief executive officer of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority in Juba, confirmed the crash and told Reuters he did not know the death toll yet.

Several crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years. In 2017, four passengers were injured after bad weather caused their plane to crash into a fire truck upon landing and burst into flames.

In 2015, dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from the airport in Juba.

Additional reporting by Reuters.