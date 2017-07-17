Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt news: 'World War Z' actor enjoys small moments with kids

Brad Pitt is doing everything he can to become a better father. While time with his six children has been extremely limited, the 53-year-old actor and producer is making sure to turn those minutes into memorable moments.

"Brad doesn't get to see the kids everyday now, so the time he does have with them is extra precious to him," an insider close to the "World War Z" actor said in an interview with Hollywood Life, adding, "He really wants to make the most of every minute, and to be present. The children are everything to Brad, they always have been, but even more so now that he doesn't have them with him every day."

The statement comes after Pitt's estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, took their children to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park to celebrate Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline's ninth birthday. There, the group enjoyed a ride on the Mad Tea Party and Silly Symphony Swings. Sadly, Pitt was absent from the birthday celebration, as well as Shiloh Nouvel's 11th birthday party in late May.

It is said that Pitt has his own celebration planned as he prefers interacting with his children out of the spotlight. His other children are Maddox Chivan, 15; Pax Thien, 13; and Zahara Marley, 12.

In the meantime, Pitt is said to be in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, which promises to be a unique take on the Manson Family murders. While nothing has been set in stone yet, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" actor may play a detective who investigated the famous 1969 murders that terrorized Los Angeles.

Aside from Pitt, Deadline reported that Tarantino has also met with Margot Robbie about potentially taking the role of Sharon Tate, the late wife of director Roman Polanski, who, along with four others, were murdered by the followers of the Manson Family.

Tarantino's untitled project is intended to begin production in the summer of 2018.