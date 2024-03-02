'An epidemic of loss': estimated 10,000 abortions in Ireland

The Republic of Ireland experienced the highest number of abortions since the practice was made legal in the country, with the latest figures suggesting there were over 10,000 abortions in 2023.

The figures were released by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to Independent TD Carol Nolan and showed that between January and November 2023, GPs in Ireland made claims for reimbursements for 9,218 abortions. Irish pro-life group Pro-Life Campaign highlighted that this figure does not include any abortions that were carried out in hospitals, so the total number of abortions in Ireland in 2023, could exceed 10,000.

This is a significant increase on 2022 when there were 8,876 abortions.

The Irish news group, Gript, has also reported, based on the figures released to Carol Nolan, that between 1 January 2019 and 30 November 2023, 405 doctors were reimbursed for a first and second abortion consultation.

Spokesperson Eilís Mulroy from the Irish pro-life group Pro-Life Campaign said "We are now seeing an alarming trend where the annual abortion rate has risen dramatically since 2019, but most especially in the last two years. Proactive steps which the government can take to reduce the abortion rate must be discussed openly in the national media".

"The impact of telemedicine has likely had a major impact in increasing the abortion rate. Despite this radical change in abortion policy, not a single vote has ever been cast for or against this radical departure from the original abortion law which the then Minister for Health Simon Harris assured the public would not be operated through telemedicine. The government cannot continue to bury its head in the sand and refuse to listen to the voices of those who have well grounded and practical suggestions on how to reduce the soaring abortion rate".

Deputy Carol Nolan said "This is now an epidemic of loss".

"Thousands of women are being betrayed by the over promotion of abortion as the only possible response to pregnancy in certain circumstances and the cruel under promotion of life affirming alternatives. I will continue to shine a light on this issue so that women and families are fully supported with the kind of wrap around service provision that will meaningfully assist them in choosing a different path beyond that of abortion".

A sharp increase in abortions

A highly controversial review of Ireland's abortion law last year recommended physicians who perform abortions be immune from prosecution if they perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

The review also recommended the scrapping of the three-day waiting period before an abortion can happen.

This is despite the fact that 1,903 women in Ireland did not proceed with an abortion after an initial abortion appointment and a mandatory three-day waiting period in 2022.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said "Ireland's continued increase in abortions is deeply sad. Less than a decade ago, unborn babies' lives were protected by law. Now, according to the latest data, they are being ended at a rate of over 10,000 per year".

© Right to Life UK