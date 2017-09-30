American Idol judge and talk show host Harry Connick Jr. says 'being a Christian is very important to me'

Harry Connick Jr. stresses a point in his daytime talk show 'Harry.' (YouTube Screenshot/Harry)

"It Had To Be You" singer Harry Connick Jr. is doing pretty well for himself these days, especially since he is gearing up for the second season of his Emmy-nominated talk show, "Harry."

Connick told the Gospel Herald that he has big plans for Season 2, which would feature lots of comedic segments, special interviews with celebrities, human interest stories, and even performances from the talk show himself. All in all, the main goal of the show is to unite and encourage "all of God's children."

"We try to celebrate things that are positive and all of the things that we all have in common. We're honing in on all the things that we think give the show a special identity," he said.

But even though faith plays an integral role in Connick's life, the former "American Idol" judge said he has no plans to preach in his talk show because that would make some viewers feel out of place.

"Being a Christian is very important to me, and I'm sure that a lot of the things I grew up learning about the church have influenced me as a person, but the last thing I want to do is preach," he explained. "Not everybody is Catholic, and I don't want my show to be seen through the eyes of a Christian."

Still, Connick said his talk show is rooted on several Christian beliefs because it seeks to celebrate the good in everyone and uplift and inspire troubled spirits. At the same time, the show upholds the values of family and friendship.

Connick said his parents are the "biggest influences" in his life, and he is thankful for their love and guidance. In turn, he hopes to use his talk show to offer that same blessing his parents gave him. "I just want my show to celebrate family and community, and be aspirational and inspirational," he earlier told CBN. "It all goes back to...I think what you learn at home. And I was real lucky to have the parents that I had."