'Alaskan Bush People' season 8 news, update, rumors: Ami Brown's condition worsens; Rain responds to criticisms

A photo of Ami Brown, matriarch of "Alaskan Bush People" Facebook/alaskanbushppl

There is still no confirmed details regarding the production of "Alaskan Bush People" season 8 but the Discovery Channel's reality TV series is expected to open a new chapter in the life of the Alaskan natives as they cope with the Brown matriarch's illness.

The mother figure of "Alaskan Bush People," Ami Brown, was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer in season 7. There are still no official reports from the Brown family or the production staff regarding Ami's current condition, but the latest rumors suggest that her health continues to deteriorate.

According to Blasting News, there are rumors that Ami was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center recently. To note, Ami celebrated her 53rd birthday last Aug. 31, surrounded by her family in the hospital.

Earlier reports stated that Ami's lung cancer had progressed and that the matriarch now only weighs 89.4 pounds, which is not a good sign for her recovery.

It is not known how bad the situation is at this moment, but the Brown matriarch is currently fighting for her chances of survival. The family had to move from their Alaskan homestead to Colorado, where Ami's cancer treatments will be performed.

Ami will be getting a four-hour chemotherapy once a week and radiation therapy five times a week for one month and a half.

On the other hand, the youngest child of Billy and Ami, Rain, couldn't help but express her sadness through social media.

The seventh Brown sibling recently opened up on Instagram that she is "having a really hard time" taking in the family's problems, most especially her mother's condition.

Nevertheless, Rain is seen to remain optimistic in spite of the challenges. The 14-year-old "Alaskan Bush People" star has been posting selfies on her Instagram, with captions that show her positivity in the face of trial.

Although, some people have criticized her actions on social media. They claimed that Rain should not be posting photos of herself while her mother is battling cancer in the hospital.

It looks like Rain is aware of the backlash she is getting for posting her Instagram pictures, as the reality TV star recently posted another selfie with a message directed to her bashers.

"Yep another selfie," Rain wrote. "You gotta love yourself, kids, no matter who try's to push you down, you wouldn't believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person, but I just throw love they're way along with a witty remark."