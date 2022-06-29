After Roe v Wade, bishop calls for 'fruitful debate' and not 'polarised ideologies'

The decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade must be followed by a period of reflection and "fruitful debate" that avoids "polarised ideologies", says the Catholic Church's Lead Bishop for Life Issues.

John Sherrington, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, said, "The recent decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade judgement and so affirm that the constitution does not confer a right to abortion is momentous and of huge significance.

"It reflects the prayers, dedicated work and commitment of those who seek to protect women who are pregnant and the unborn child."

The bishop said that the judgment calls not only for reflection in the US "but also for significant reflection in our country as we see again the rising numbers of abortions in 2021".

"The many painful situations which lead to abortion are reflected in these shocking statistics and call for better legal and social protections for women and the unborn child," he said.

"They call for much more reflection on what is needed for relationships and sex education that is rooted in respect and self-restraint, support for the family and single mothers."

The bishop said it was an opportunity to build "a culture of life" and campaign for reducing the legal time limits on abortions in the UK.

"We need to reduce the upper time limit for abortions and re-examine the law which permits a child with disability to be aborted up to birth," he said.

"This is a moment that calls for the building of a culture of life and welcome where all are recognised and treated as a gift.

"This is the work of the evangelisation of culture.

"The Church will strive to offer hope and healing for all those hurt by the tragedy of abortion.

"We wish to see fruitful debate on these important topics, avoiding polarised ideologies. The value of human life is too precious for such an approach."