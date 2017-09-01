Acer unveils Predator Orion 9000, most powerful gaming desktop to date

The Predator Orion 9000 is Acer's most powerful gaming desktop to date. YouTube/Predator Gaming

Acer released its newest Predator gaming desktop called the Orion 9000. The new rig is Acer's most powerful gaming desktop to date, and contains some of the highest hardware specifications in the market. It is enclosed in a large carbon fiber case that surprisingly offers a small amount of movability, thanks to the unusual inclusion of a pair of wheels.

The company unveiled the gaming desktop during the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin. "I don't know if you noticed in the video, but we've actually put wheels on this one!" Steven Funcke, Acer executive, said during his presentation. "So even though this is a very big chassis, it's even going to be a little bit portable for you."

The Orion 9000 unit on displayat the IFA is a monstrous rig. It featured an 18-core Intel Core i9-7980XE processor, four AMD Radeon Vega graphic cards, and 128 GB of memory.

More consumer friendly components like the i9-7900X and GTX 1080 Ti will be available on the new desktop as well.

Acer also designed its own motherboard which supports up to 128 GB of RAM and 42 TB of drive storage installed using tool-free mounts.

With the Orion 9000 sporting powerful components, Acer has designed a thermal system to keep it cool, with five 120mm fans being utilized along with an all-in-one liquid cooling system.

The side of the chassis has a panel window that opens in one click for easy access to the computer's components. The case is fitted with red, blue, and green (RBG) lighting throughout its aggressive design.

In terms of connectivity, the Orion 9000 features two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. It also has three M.2 and four PCIe x16 slots.

The Orion 9000 was unveiled with a Predator X35 monitor, which has a curved 35-inch panel with a 21:9 display ratio. The monitor has a 4ms response time, 3440x1440 resolution and a 200Hz refresh rate.

According to Acer, the Orion 9000 will be priced from $2,000 to $3,000 once it becomes available later this year.