Abuse towards MPs has gone 'beyond the acceptable', says Archbishop

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for a return to civility after reports of parliamentary candidates receiving abuse and threats during the recent election campaign.

Archbishop Justin Welby made the comments during a special church service for the new Parliament on Tuesday.

The service was held in St Margaret's Church in Westminster, which is situated opposite the Houses of Parliament and is often referred to as the 'parish church of the House of Commons'.

It was attended by parliamentarians, including the Speaker of the House of Commons and new Labour and Conservative MPs.

The Archbishop praised the "courage" of those who stood in the general election as he expressed concern about the abuse experienced by candidates and especially threats towards women.

He warned that threats against women in politics were becoming "normalised" and that some church hustings events had needed extra security.

"Those who stood in the last election, whatever the result, are people of courage," said Welby.

"For we face a time of danger without, and anger within our nation. Many of you will have endured abuse beyond the acceptable and normal in a campaign.

"Threats aimed especially at women are becoming normalised. Hustings held in churches have sometimes needed close protection officers."

Prayers were read by Baroness Sherlock and Tricia Hillas, Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Later in his sermon, the Archbishop said he had received messages from around the world commending "the speed, smoothness and grace of the process of changing the government".

"Fourteen hours from the exit poll to the appointment of a new Prime Minister," he said.

Labour's Jess Phillips and Shabana Mahmood both reported high levels of intimidation and harassment during the campaign.

Enduring heckling during her speech after being re-elected in Birmingham, Ms Phillips said it had been the worst election she had ever stood in.

Ms Mahmood described a "terrifying" experience when masked men disrupted a community meeting.