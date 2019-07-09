A deeply sad day for Northern Ireland

Peter Lynas
Northern Ireland's Parliament Buildings, known as Stormont.Wikipedia

Tonight MPs at Westminster have voted to fundamentally undermine devolution potentially leading to far-reaching changes to abortion law and the redefinition of marriage in Northern Ireland.

This is a deeply sad day as MPs vote to remove legal protection from the most vulnerable members of society. I understand some will see this as a victory for equality and choice. But equality must treat both mother and child fairly and choice must recognise both lives in a pregnancy. 

Unfortunately Westminster MPs have placed personal agendas ahead of the people and the peace process in Northern Ireland. For over 50 years Northern Ireland has chosen a different way which means 100,000 people are alive here who otherwise would not be. Today that changes.

The law on abortion in Northern Ireland strikes a difficult and delicate balance, acknowledging the life, health and dignity of both women and unborn children. Abortion is also a devolved matter and was last debated at Stormont in 2016.

If all meaningful legal protections are removed from the unborn child our culture has lost something which is priceless. At the very least we would want to see a public consultation in Northern Ireland about any proposed legal changes.

n the meantime, the church will continue to advocate for, and support, the life, health and humanity of both women and unborn children and for the best medical care for both.

On marriage, it is a covenant commitment between a man and a woman. Many will see this as a victory for equality. However, confusing equality with the redefinition of marriage is a mistake. It is sad that MPs with no mandate have chosen to ignore devolution and change the law in NI. 

However, the church in Northern Ireland will continue to champion marriage and family while also reaching out and ministering to all those in need. Ps 2 - the nations will rage, but God is on the throne. Be blessed.

Peter Lynas is director of the Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland 

Most Read

  1. Son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened by Archbishop of Canterbury in private ceremony

  2. Church of England moves towards communion with the Methodist Church

  3. Living in Love and Faith: Church of England General Synod members consider gender and sexuality

  4. Government must act on 'shocking' levels of Christian persecution, says review

  5. Former IKEA employee says he was fired after posting Bible verses on homosexuality

More News

  1. ikea

    Former IKEA employee says he was fired after posting Bible verses on homosexuality

  2. sea

    The Sacramental and the Sea: Christian monasticism on Europe's Celtic seaboard

  3. us-flag

    Impact of slavery still being felt in the US today, say half of American Christians

  4. adun

    A year after the dramatic Thai cave rescue, life is bright for 14-year-old Adun

  5. turbulent-priest

    A turbulent Christian comedy for turbulent times

  6. disability

    Dear Church, please do some yelling

  7. safety

    Just when you think you're safe