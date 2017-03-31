Life
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne

3 ways the Holy Spirit helps us in our relationship with God

JB Cachila

The Holy Spirit is often illustrated as a harmless dove.Pixabay

The Holy Spirit, the third person in the Holy Trinity, is by no means just a "power." He Himself is as loving and as caring as we know God the Father and God the Son to be. In fact, if we just get to know Him we'll realise how extremely invaluable He is in our walk as Christians.

God inside us

God Himself longs to be with us, and is doing it in the person of the Holy Spirit. Of course we read that Jesus Christ the Son is sitting at the right hand of the Father, which means He is looking at us from His throne in the heavens. At the same time, He is constantly with us through the indwelling Holy Spirit.

"Do you not know that you are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?" Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 3:16. "If anyone defiles the temple of God, God will destroy him. For the temple of God is holy. And you are His temple," he continued in the following verse.

God wants us to grow in our relationship with Him. God the Father gave up His one and only begotten Son so that He could take us back as His own. Jesus the only begotten Son paid the ultimate price for us to be given the right to become children of God.

How He helps us grow

The Holy Spirit also works to help us grow in our relationship with the Father. Here are some ways He helps, in the only way we can.

1. He testifies that we are God's children

"For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are the sons of God ... The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirits that we are the children of God, and if children, then heirs: heirs of God and joint-heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified with Him." (Romans 8:14,16-17)

2. He reminds us of God's Word

"But when the Spirit of truth comes, He will guide you into all truth. For He will not speak on His own authority. But He will speak whatever He hears, and He will tell you things that are to come. He will glorify Me, for He will receive from Me and will declare it to you. All that the Father has is Mine. Therefore I said that He will take what is Mine and will declare it to you." (John 16:13-15)

3. He helps us pray and talk to God

"Likewise, the Spirit helps us in our weaknesses, for we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He intercedes for the saints according to the will of God." (Romans 8:26-27)

