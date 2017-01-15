World

'God Is In Control': Sister Of Jakarta Governor Accused Of Blasphemy
Christian Movie Producer Mark Burnett On Ben Hur And The Forgiveness Of Christ
Christian Gospel Star Travis Greene To Perform At Donald Trump Inauguration
400 Children Living In Slums Baptised In The Philippines
Donald Trump's Supreme Court Choice: Questions Over Possible Nominee Who Backed Transgender Rights
Pendant Similar To That Worn By Anne Frank Unearthed In Nazi Concentration Camp
'We're In This With You': Iraqi Muslim Rebuilds Crucifix Desecrated By ISIS
3 Things Evangelicals Might Regret About Donald Trump's Election
Why The Cathedral Quran Reading Deserved Its Rebuke
Pope Francis Has Done 'Close To Nothing' To Tackle Sex Abuse - Vatican Journalist

'We're In This With You': Iraqi Muslim Rebuilds Crucifix Desecrated By ISIS

carey-lodge Carey Lodge Christian Today Journalist

A crucifix inside the Grand Immaculate Church near Mosul, Iraq after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh. Hundreds of churches have been destroyed by ISIS.Reuters

Hundreds of churches and ancient Christian sites across Iraq and Syria have been desecrated by ISIS, but Muslims in the region are reaching out to their Christian neighbours amid the violence.

In a church in Mosul, one Muslim has rebuilt a cross after the building was destroyed by jihadis.

"Inside this church that ISIS has just come in and completely destroyed, here inside Mosul city limits, we found this cross that our friend Marwan helped fashion out of these two pieces of metal," said Jeremy Courtney, co-founder and executive director of the Preemptive Love Coalition (PLC), a "faith-orientated" charity working in Iraq.

Speaking in a video posted to the charity's Instagram, Courtney added: "Marwan is a Muslim. But when Marwan came into this church he couldn't accept the fact that these other guys who claimed to be Muslims were rampaging through this place, destroying the signs and the icons of his Christian friends, his Christian compatriots, his Christian neighbours.

"And so our Muslim friend Marwan helps fashion this cross together just to say... [to] his Christian neighbours and [on behalf of] his Muslim neighbours, his Muslim faith: 'We're in this with you. This cross stands for something. This cross belongs here in our country. This cross belongs here among our friends.'"

Advertisement

PLC has been working in Iraq for more than a decade, and since the uprising of Islamic State in 2014 has provided life-saving emergency support to thousands of people fleeing the violence.

A team has also been to serve suspected ISIS militants under its mandate to "Love anyway", regardless of religion or creed.

As the campaign to eradicate ISIS has ramped up in the last few months, videos and images have begun to emerge of Iraqi Christian leaders returning to their churches after having had to flee.

Photographs sent to Christian Today of the Mart Shmony Syriac Orthodox Church in Bartella, just nine miles from Mosul, showed church officials beginning the clean up effort after the building was desecrated by militants.

The church is charred from being set alight, and inside church pews were overturned, and hymn books and Bibles torn apart and thrown on the floor.

According to the Telegraph's Josie Ensor, graffiti scrawled on the walls of the church read: "Our God is higher than the cross".

But though church leaders have pledged to return, many Christians are reportedly still too afraid and some have said they may never again live in what was once the heartland of Middle Eastern Christanity.

In 2003, there were around 1.5 million Christians in Iraq, but there are now believed to be around just 200,000.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY