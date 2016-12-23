Church

How The Christmas Story Is Probably Different To What You Think
The Clickbait Nativity: A Christmas Story In 7 Internet Headlines
US lets UN denounce Israeli settlements
Iraqi Christians Celebrate First Christmas Since ISIS Driven Out Of Ancient Towns
God's Greatest Gift: 10 Bible Verses About Love
2016: What Was That All About?
We Need More Women And Laity In The Church, Pope Says
Laos Christians Exiled And Beaten For Their Faith
Why So Many Christians Backed Trump – And Why They Were Wrong
Does Matthew's Gospel Teach That Mary Was A Virgin?

We Need More Women And Laity In The Church, Pope Says

ruth-gledhill Ruth Gledhill Christian Today Contributing Editor

You must hire more lay people and women, Pope Francis tells the VaticanReuters

The Pope has ordered his senior clerical staff in Rome to employ more women, lay people and people from ethnic minorities.

This was not a mere "facelift" aimed at removing wrinkles, he told his audience of ordained men that make up the Roman Curia, but part of a wholesale "purification" of the Vatican.

"Dear brothers and sisters, it isn't wrinkles we need to worry about in the Church, but blemishes," Francis said in an unusually hard-hitting annual Christmas greeting to the Curia. 

Permanent deacons and lay Catholics must be selected to serve the Church on the basis of their spiritual and moral life and their professional competence, he said.

The lay faithful can sometimes even "be more competent than clerics or consecrated persons," he added.

Advertisement

"Also of great importance is an enhanced role for women and lay people in the life of the Church and their integration into roles of leadership." This should be done with "particular attention" to multiculturalism," he said.

Pope Francis chose as his theme for the annual address a celebration for the reforms he has begun in the Vatican.

The aim of reform is not aesthetic, an effort to improve the looks of the Curia, he said. "Nor can it be understood as a sort of facelift, using make-up and cosmetics to embellish its aging body, nor even as an operation of plastic surgery to take away its wrinkles."

Reform will be effective only if it is carried out with men and women who are renewed and not simply new, he said.

"We cannot be content simply with changing personnel, but need to encourage spiritual, human and professional renewal among the members of the Curia."

What the Catholic Church needs is "conversion and purification", he added. "Without a change of mentality, efforts at practical improvement will be in vain."

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY