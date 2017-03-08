WATCH: Judge Women By More Than How They Look, Says Bishop Rachel Treweek On #InternationalWomensDay

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bishop Rachel Treweek shortly before delivering her maiden speech as the first woman bishop ever to speak in the House of Lords.

Women must be valued for more than what they look like, Engand's first diocesan woman bishop says today.

Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek, in a film released to mark International Women's Day, says she especially wants to help women ex-offenders rebuild their lives and their self-esteem.

Every person should know that they are made in the image of God and loved, valued and precious, she says.

'As a follower of Jesus Christ, I'm passionate about every person, that they're created in the image of God, that they're loved, valued and precious.

'That's why I've been speaking out against all the messages in our society that say that our value comes from our external appearance.'

Advertisement

This was 'particularly an issue' for many girls.

'Women in prison often feel devalued, from all that's gone in their own lives,' she added.

She is working with others in her diocese to make available a house that can be used for women when they come out of prison so they can be with their children again.

'I am working with a wonderful organisation, The Nelson Trust, who are running a programme to ensure that women coming out of prison can be reunited with their children. I'm hoping that this home will enable those women to be bold for change and discover where their true value really comes from.'

She says it was this passion that led her to set up the #Liedentity social media campaign against negative body images.