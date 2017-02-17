World

Christians Sentenced To 80 Lashes Of The Whip – For Taking Holy Communion
Tory MP: Some Conservative Anglicans Are The Same As ISIS
Why Did Jesus Ask A Blind Man If He Wanted Healing?
What About The Rights Of The Gay Christians Who Choose Celibacy?
A Radical Way To Buy Your Own Home - Thanks To God And Christian Mission
How The Fight For Religious Liberty Is Harming Christian Witness
Why Trump's Rambling, Incoherent Press Conference Is So Worrying
Why We Should Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously: 7 Fun Looks At Evangelical Christian Culture
Memo To Bewildered Bishops - Please Be Shepherds, Not Sheep
Why Christians Should Beware Of Random Acts Of Kindness

Vatican Embassy Opened By Palestinians As Part Of Statehood Bid

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

 

The Vatican.Reuters

A new embassy for Palestinians has been opened at the Vatican. The National Catholic Register reports that the move comes after an agreement signed by the Vatican and Palestinian leaders in 2015. The move is partially symbolic, given that there is currently no State of Palestine – although that remains a goal of some Palestinian politicians.

It was possible to open the Embassy because the Vatican is not only the centre of the Roman Catholic Church, it is also a small state in its own right, which means it can agree its own diplomatic arrangements.

Around two per cent of the Palestinian population is Christian – and there are significant Roman Catholic sites within the Palestinian territories – such as Bethlehem.

Israel has discouraged unilateral moves to extend statehood-like arrangements to the Palestinians. Meanwhile Donald Trump's new administration has been unclear on the future path it plans to take on the likelihood of a Palestinian State alongside Israel.

Advertisement

It seems unlikely that any moves towards full statehood will begin in the near future. Even so, speaking about the new embassy, Issa Kassissieh, the Palestinian ambassador to the Holy See, called the move "a significant achievement for the Palestinian people."

The Vatican's relationship is with the Palestinian Legislative Council, based in the West Bank. It is said to have no relationship with Hamas, which runs Gaza.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY