Tim Tebow's Mom Says She Was Told To Abort Baby But Kept Him Because 'We Chose To Trust God'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tim Tebow and his mother Pam Tebow are interviewed on 'Good Morning America' on ABC News in May 2012. (Video Screenshot/ABC News)

If Tim Tebow's mother Pam had listened to her doctors several years ago and decided to abort her son, then the world would not have known the Heisman Trophy winner and Christian sports personality.

It would have been a huge mistake, since Tebow has grown up to be a fine young man who has dedicated his life to serving God and helping those who are in need. He founded the Tim Tebow Foundation, which helps families who want to adopt kids, boosts the morale of special needs kids, and builds hospitals for the less fortunate, among many other projects.

During the 23rd annual National Memorial for the Pre-Born and their Mothers and Fathers at the DAR Constitution Hall, Pam recalled the painful ordeal she faced while she was still pregnant with Tim, according to Life Site News.

Pam said it was a huge risk for her to give birth to Tim, because doctors warned her she might lose her life in the process. But she did not think twice in rejecting abortion as proposed by her doctors. As a Christian, Pam said she valued God's instruction above all else.

"Well, we chose to trust God. At the time, it didn't seem like a courageous choice. It was the only thing that we knew to do and we wanted to trust God with that little boy we had prayed for," she said.

Advertisement

The Tebows were in the Philippines doing missionary work when Pam was pregnant. Because of the poor medical services available at the time, Pam was constantly bleeding and was forced to travel to the capital city of Manila to get better treatment.

An American-trained doctor helped Pam give birth to Tim. The doctor later told her, "I want you to know this is a miracle baby because during all that time only a tiny shred of placenta was attached. So this is a miracle baby."

Pam said she never tires of sharing the story of Tim's birth because it is a true testimony of God's love and faithfulness. And now, her story can be used by countless others to promote the lives of the unborn.

"We have the incredible privilege to be the voice for those unborn babies who have no voice of their own," she said. "We can be that voice. You're that voice as you march today. You're that loud, united voice for the unborn."