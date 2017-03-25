'Super Mario Run' cheats, tips, tricks: Much-awaited Nintendo game now on Android; tips for beginners

A fan favorite that used to be exclusive for iOS devices since its launch in December 2016 can now be enjoyed by Android users, as Nintendo has finally released the "Super Mario Run" game for Android handsets this week.

"Super Mario Run" has been downloaded more than 10 million times during its first day on the iOS App Store. Just like for Apple devices, the game is free to download from Android's Play Store, but users will only be able to play the first few levels for free. The rest can be unlocked through in-app purchase that costs about $10, according to 9to5Google.

The gameplay is not very complex, but there are a few tricks to help beginners get off on the right foot.

Since Mario is always running in the game, players need to know what types of jump to use for different scenarios. These jumps are micro jump, standard jump, long jump, 360-spin jump, reverse jump, and combo jump. The micro and standard jumps are common in the gameplay, as well as the long jump, which allows Mario to jump higher. This is triggered by tapping the screen and holding one's finger in place. The 360-spin jump is useful for keeping Mario's time in mid-air a bit longer. To perform this, the player must tap the screen while Mario is jumping mid-air. The reverse jump, on the other hand, can save Mario's life. Just in case the character hits the wall and is about to fall into a pit, the player can use the reverse jump to pull Mario back up. Lastly, there is the combo jump, which enables Mario to crush the Goombas in his way while using them as a springboard to jump higher. To do this, the player must tap the screen as soon as Mario vaults over an enemy.

Also, if a player wants to unlock more characters, a certain number of Toads must be collected for each one. To unlock Luigi, the player must collect 150 green Toads and 150 purple Toads. The player must collect 30 red Toads and 30 yellow Toads for Yoshi, while 200 red Toads, 200 blue Toads, and 200 green Toads are required for Toadette. However, unlocking Princess Peach has a different requirement. The player must be able to beat every stage in the World Tour game mode to get this character.

Apart from the different types of actions that have to be mastered, there is also another important thing that players must know. Originally, only the first three levels can be played for free. However, Nintendo has reportedly opened up the fourth level for free to players who complete the first Bowser's Challenge.