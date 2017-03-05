'Save Us, Lord!': Pastor Recalls How Jesus Protected Him, Other Pastors, And His Family During Massive India Earthquake

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An aerial view of the destroyed houses in the village of Khavda, Gujarat province, India following the Jan. 26, 2001 quake. Reuters

One pastor from India could never forget that day when he felt Jesus' presence after he cried out for help.

In an article he wrote for Bibles for Mideast, Pastor John recalled his horrific experience when a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit Gujarat province in India on Jan. 26, 2001.

It was one of the worst earthquakes in history and occurred at a time when India was celebrating its 52nd Republic Day, the International Business Times reported.

The earthquake lasted for over two minutes, beginning at 8:46 a.m. It killed nearly 20,000 people, injured about 166,000 others, and left about a million homeless.

Pastor John believes Jesus was with him and 35 other pastors that day, rescuing them when they found themselves trapped inside a crumbling building.

He said they were preparing for a missionary conference at a hotel when the earthquake struck.

Suddenly, he said the building began to shake violently, "like a pendulum." The sudden movement threw him 16 feet from where he stood.

Pastor John felt that the whole building was sinking, burying him and all the other people inside.

In a moment of utter desperation, he cried out, "Jesus, you alone are our protector and you are able to save us! Save us Lord!"

He cried out "JESUS" over and over again.

Then the miracle happened. "I felt the presence of Jesus in the room, and felt His loving touch on my shoulder," Pastor John said.

He and all the other pastors managed to get out safely from the building. Unfortunately, three hotel workers died.

"Certainly it was because of our Lord's protection towards His children that we all escaped," Pastor John said.

There was another miracle. As soon as he was able to get out of the building, he rushed home, fearing for the safety of his family.

Upon seeing his family standing outside their damaged house, Pastor John was filled with gratitude to the Lord. It was indeed another miracle as their house remained standing with only the windows and doors broken while many nearby homes were destroyed, burying many residents alive.

His experience made Pastor John reflect on Psalm 34:19, which says, "The righteous person may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all."