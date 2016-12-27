Saudi Arabia Sees Rise in Number of Christians Celebrating Christmas Despite Severe Religious Liberty Restrictions

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A member of the Saudi religious police warily eyes a woman holding a cell phone inside a mall in Saudi Arabia. Reuters

Saudi Arabia, a predominantly Muslim nation, saw more Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ this year despite the strict prohibitions imposed by authorities.

Insiders and experts told Fox News that there is an increasing number of "secret Christians" in the kingdom despite the threats of death, imprisonment, or lashes.

"The number of Christian converts from Islam and other religions is increasing, along with their boldness in sharing their new faith," said David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, a non-profit organisation focused on helping persecuted Christians around the world. "But they have to be careful. A lot of persecution can come from family or society, rather than the government."

The Saudi government does not conduct any census about religious faith. As far as they are concerned, there are zero Christians in the country. However, many believe that out of a population of 30 million, 1.2 million of them (mostly expatriate migrant workers who don't have citizenship) are Christians.

Since any overt Christian displays are not allowed in Saudi Arabia, Christian residents try to get creative every Christmas. "I fly back to Saudi Arabia almost every Christmas. We pray in little groups," shared 18-year-old Laura, an Orthodox California native who chose only to reveal her first name.

"On Christmas night, we usually celebrate at a private compound or an Embassy where only foreigners are allowed. We drink and party until six in the morning," she added. "The Saudi government knows about it. So long as there are no Saudis at our celebrations, we're safe."

Laura also revealed that non-Saudi Muslims even join Christmas festivities, and they do so because they want to learn new things. They even decorate their homes with Christian symbols, Santa stockings, stars and tinsel. However, they don't display any seasonal decorations outside their homes.

As wonderful as these acts might be, some individuals are concerned over the welfare of Christians in Saudi Arabia. Jeff King, president of the International Christian Concern (ICC), said those who engage in Christmas celebrations of any kind are putting themselves at risk in violation of religious laws.

"The Christmas season – often a season where Christians around the world are most visible – is a tense time for Christians in Saudi Arabia, who have to celebrate the holiday in secret, risking arrest and deportation," he said.