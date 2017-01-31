Prince Charles Would Welcome A Sit-Down With Trump To Discuss Interfaith Dialogue And Climate Change, Reports Say

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Prince Charles has often voiced his support for Christians in the Middle East. Reports say he would like to meet Donald Trump. Reuters

Prince Charles would welcome a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss interfaith issues, according to reports which come amid the outcry over the new president's refugees ban and growing protests over Theresa May's proposal of a state visit by Trump this year.

Despite widespread disapproval of Trump's policies in the UK, a royal source was quoted as saying of the Prince of Wales: "It is not his style to turn his back."

Sources cited the Prince's record as an advocate for interfaith relations as well as his close relationships with the Saudi and Gulf state royals.

Charles has repeatedly highlighted the plight of persecuted Christians in Syria, an issue that Trump raised during last year's presidential campaign, and according to the Guardian "this may provide a bridge between the two men".

However, during a message recorded for Aid to the Church in Need which was broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Thought for the Day last month, Charles said: "We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith."

One supporter of Charles was quoted as saying: "The Prince has gone into the Middle East over recent years at the government's request and has been the honest and neutral broker. He has listened, reported back and convened. If that is required now with President Trump, the only people who can decide is the government. For this country, it would be helpful for [Trump] to sit down with the Prince of Wales."

Perhaps less realistically, royal sources have also said that the outspoken Prince hopes to build a dialogue with Trump on the issue of climate change.

Prince Charles has long been an advocate for tackling climate change and last week, he released a Ladybird book on the topic and warned it was a "wolf at the door".

Trump has described climate change as "created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive".

According to reports, Charles is considered in some parts of Whitehall as "an extremely good asset" in helping to maintain the integrity of the UN climate change treaty in the face of the US president's previous pledge to "scrap" it.

A senior Whitehall source was quoted as saying that the Prince had been "gently primed" to assist diplomatic efforts on the issue and his views were considered "absolutely in line with government policy".