UK

Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
Pray for Westminster: the injured, the bereaved and the traumatised
Durham priest admits stealing £50,000 from church funds
President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address
Pope Francis 'planning to visit South Sudan in October,' says local Bishop
Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
US and UK 'laptop ban' on planes was sparked by terrorism threat from ISIS, reports say
Westminster terror shooting: Four dead including a police officer
Princeton Seminary under fire for award to complementarian theologian Tim Keller

#PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

An emergency helicopter lands on Parliament Square to treat the injuredReuters

Religious groups reeled in shock on Wednesday as a terror incident hit the Houses of Parliament on the anniversary of the Brussels attacks last year.

Four people died including a police officer and at least 20 injured after a car careered across Westminster Bridge, mounting the pavement and hitting several people, before crashing into the fence at the Palace of Westminster. A man then jumped out with a large knife and stabbed a police officer before he was shot at least three times.

Police have said they are treating it as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, whose London residence Lambeth Palace is just over the river from Westminster, tweeted he was 'shocked and saddened' by the incident.

The Muslim Council of Britain echoed his words saying they were 'shocked and saddened'. A statement said: 'We condemn this attack and while it is still too early to speculate on the motives, our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected. 'We pay tribute too to the police and emergency services who handled this with bravery. The Palace of Westminster is the centre of our democracy and we must all ensure that it continues to serve our country and its people with safety and security.' The Church of England led calls for people to pray as #PrayForLondon trended on Twitter in the immediate aftermath.

Advertisement

The Bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines, was caught up in the incident on Parliament Square, but declared himself safe.

The Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, prayed a 'collect of peace' after the attack.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

A number of others tweeted they were praying.

Several Christian MPs spoke of their shock and Jonathon Reynolds, Labour's shadow treasury secretary and head of Christians on the Left, telling Christian Today moments after the attack: 'Whole area on lockdown. People in the offices, inside the Chamber.' He added: 'The situation on the bridge looks bad. Quite a few hurt.'

John Glen, MP for Salisbury and chair of Conservative Christian Fellowship (CCF), also confirmed to Christian Today he was safe.

More News in UK
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY