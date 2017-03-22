PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An emergency helicopter lands on Parliament Square to treat the injured Reuters

Religious groups reeled in shock on Wednesday as a terror incident hit the Houses of Parliament on the anniversary of the Brussels attacks last year.

Four people died including a police officer and at least 20 injured after a car careered across Westminster Bridge, mounting the pavement and hitting several people, before crashing into the fence at the Palace of Westminster. A man then jumped out with a large knife and stabbed a police officer before he was shot at least three times.

Police have said they are treating it as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, whose London residence Lambeth Palace is just over the river from Westminster, tweeted he was 'shocked and saddened' by the incident.

Deeply shocked and saddened by events in Westminster. We are praying for all affected and those responding so bravely. — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) March 22, 2017

The Muslim Council of Britain echoed his words saying they were 'shocked and saddened'. A statement said: 'We condemn this attack and while it is still too early to speculate on the motives, our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected. 'We pay tribute too to the police and emergency services who handled this with bravery. The Palace of Westminster is the centre of our democracy and we must all ensure that it continues to serve our country and its people with safety and security.' The Church of England led calls for people to pray as #PrayForLondon trended on Twitter in the immediate aftermath.

The Bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines, was caught up in the incident on Parliament Square, but declared himself safe.

Now in secure area. Police everywhere, but all very calm and mature. #WestminsterAttack — Nick Baines (@nickbaines) March 22, 2017

Police, parliamentary staff and emergency services are brilliant. @wabbey superb too. Shock, but calm everywhere. Prayers for all affected. — Nick Baines (@nickbaines) March 22, 2017

The Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, prayed a 'collect of peace' after the attack.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

A number of others tweeted they were praying.

I'm going to say Mass for the victims of this terrible attack at 7pm at St Mary, Newington. All welcome. R/t appreciated. — Giles Fraser (@giles_fraser) March 22, 2017

Several Christian MPs spoke of their shock and Jonathon Reynolds, Labour's shadow treasury secretary and head of Christians on the Left, telling Christian Today moments after the attack: 'Whole area on lockdown. People in the offices, inside the Chamber.' He added: 'The situation on the bridge looks bad. Quite a few hurt.'

There has been a serious incident in Parliament but I am okay. Thank you to the security personnel who protect us and the public — Jonathan Reynolds MP (@jreynoldsMP) March 22, 2017

John Glen, MP for Salisbury and chair of Conservative Christian Fellowship (CCF), also confirmed to Christian Today he was safe.