Poll: UK Belief In God Slumps To New Low

The last 18 months may have significantly dented the UK's faith in God, a poll for The Times indicates.

The proportion of people who say they believe in God has dropped four points from 32 per in February last year to 28 per cent now. This is a marked slump compared to the regular one per cent decline each year typically shown in the British Attitudes survey.

Meanwhile those saying they actively do not believe in any form of God or higher power has gone up five points, the YouGov poll showed.

Although attendance at the Church of England has continued to decline, figures show a rise in independent and pentecostal churches. Stocksnap.io

The British Attitudes survey, using a different question to The Times, found that 50 per cent of people believed in a God in 1991 compared to 35 per in 2008 – nearly a one per cent downward trend year on year.

The latest 2015 survey showed 25 per cent declare themselves to have "no religion" up from 15 per cent in 2011.

The ascendancy of President-elect Trump, the vote to leave the European Union and the refugee crisis have all rocked the status quo in the last 18 months. But there is no indication any of these events contributed to the state of decline in faith.

Exit polls from the US election suggests most evangelicals voted for Trump and today's YouGov survey found just 35 per cent of Leave voters do not believe in a God compared to 45 per cent of Remain supporters.

The poll of 1,595 adults on December 18 and 19 found men were much more likely to say there was no God (50 per cent) compared to women (28 per cent).

There were also significant age disparities among non-believers. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 46 per cent rejected any notion of a higher power, falling to 43 per cent of 25 to 49-year-olds, 38 per cent of 50 to 64-year-olds and 25 per cent of those aged 65 and over.