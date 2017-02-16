Paula White's Husband Talks About His Faith Journey: 'I Want To Sing What God Wants To Hear'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jonathan Cain snuggles with his wife Paula White on Valentine's Day. (Instagram/Jonathan Cain)

Televangelist Paula White's husband, rock star Jonathan Cain, is known for being a member of the rock group Journey. He has been with the band for almost 40 years, and even though he enjoyed a life of fame and success, he never truly found contentment until he reclaimed his long lost faith in God.

Cain told CBN News that his father was a spiritual man who taught him how to pray at a very young age. He readily took Jesus into his heart, but something happened when he was just a young boy that really shook his faith.

"On December 1, 1958, there was a terrible fire, and 100 children died and three nuns. Here I am only eight years old, and I am standing there watching it helplessly, praying that Jesus might save the day," said Cain. "We had no counselling, and we were told not to talk about it. It sort of pushed me away."

Cain remembered how his father helped him by coming up with a new outlet: music. He embraced his father's vision and soon found himself joining Journey as its lead keyboard player. He even helped the band co-write some of its biggest hits such as "Open Arms," "Faithfully," and "Don't Stop Believing."

But despite the band's success, Cain felt incomplete. It was only in 1996 when he was working with Journey front man Steve Perry that his faith came back to him. Perry brought a Bible into the studio while they were working on the album "Trial by Fire."

Cain realised then how much he missed having a relationship with God, and he began questioning how he could reclaim his long-lost faith.

"Fast forward to meeting Paula on Southwest Airlines, and I asked her the question," he said. "We were sitting across from each other. That's how we met, actually. She told me she was a pastor, and I didn't believe her. I hadn't been in that world."

"And I said, 'Is it possible that that little boy could find the Jesus that he knew. Is it possible that I can feel that?'" Cain recalled. "And she said, 'The Lord has something for you.'"

Cain credits White for helping him reclaim what he had lost. Cain rekindled his relationship with God and started a new one with White. After a few years, they got married.

"First of all, I said I would never get married. I would never go to Africa — I have been to Africa six times," he laughingly said.

For now, Cain is enjoying the release of his new faith-based album called "What God Wants to Hear." He said the album is based on his personal faith journey.

"Only God can take a mess and turn it into a message, a test into a testimony, a trial into a triumph, a victim into victory," he told Ultimate Classic Rock of his new work. "I've always been seeking out songs since I was young. I never had any idea how rich the Bible was with imagery. I got lost in it. It feels like I'm just starting to believe again."