Pastor Tells Christians: Deal With Donald Trump With Prayer Instead Of Protest

Anti-Trump protesters form the word 'RESIST!!' on the sands of Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California on Feb. 10, 2017. (Tweeter/RESIST Kelsey V)

Pray instead of protest.

A pastor from New York gave this advice to Christians who do not agree with the moves taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking recently on the syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell," Pastor and gospel singer Donnie McClurkin of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, said Christians would be better off praying for Trump to succeed in his objectives.

"The protests do nothing but rile [people] up. It causes people's anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement," he said, as quoted by The Christian Post.

Campbell, the radio show host, disagreed, saying protest is useful since it makes policymakers "pay a little more attention" to public sentiments.

McClurkin clarified that he's not really a fan of Trump and didn't vote for him because of his "lack of policy, misogynistic ideals, [and] racism."

However, the "We Fall Down" singer said it's "the job of the church" to pray, not protest.

"Let the world protest, but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds, because if he fails, we have to deal with the consequences as a nation," McClurkin said.

The radio host's sister, fellow gospel singer Tina Campbell echoed McLurkin's call. In an open letter to Trump which she shared on her Facebook page last Jan. 25, Tina Campbell says even though she disagrees with Trump, she has chosen to publicly show compassion for him.

"I believe that understanding and compassion is absolutely necessary for the progress of all people. So, although I don't always understand or agree with Mr. Donald Trump's politics, perspective, and approach, I believe that the same God that created all of us has deposited greatness inside of him that goes far beyond what many of us have seen and what many of us could imagine," she wrote.

However, McClurkin and Tina Campbell's views appeared lost on hundreds of anti-Trump protesters who gathered on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Friday morning, spelling out with their bodies the wore "RESIST!!" the Daily Mail reported.

Some of the protesters chanted, "We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter!" and carried signs such as "Fight Fascism in USA."