Pastor Rick Warren Shares Secret to Successful Change: 'Evaluate Where You Are'

Everybody has to change for the better, but not everybody realises this because they are overcome with pride. Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church said the first and greatest barrier people face when it comes to change in their lives is pride.

"The fact is, nobody has it all together. I don't have it all together. You don't have it all together. The Pope doesn't have it all together. The Bible says there's nothing perfect on Earth except God's Word. Everything on this planet is broken because of sin," he wrote on his website.

Sadly, people walk around trying to impress others and pretend like they have all things figured out. But Warren said if people want to have lasting change in their lives, they must first humbly assess their current state and admit that they don't have things all together.

"You have to admit you have a problem with your finances, with your health, or wherever you struggle in your life," he said.

But why is being honest about one's faults and shortcomings so important? Warren said people can only manage what they measure.

"If you don't know the measure of your faith, you can't grow in your faith. If you don't know the measure of your health, you can't develop and grow in health. If you don't know the measure of where you are financially, you can't set financial goals," he said. "If you don't know the measure of where you are spiritually or vocationally or relationally, then you can't grow in those areas. You can only manage what you measure."

To achieve true transformation, Warren suggested recording one's progress or goal in a journal. Once people have honestly evaluated where they are, it would be easier for them to determine where they are headed and measure their growth.