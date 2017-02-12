UK

Thousands Urged To Vote Muslim And Against Christian In Jakarta
Church's Gay Marriage Stance Challenged By Retired Bishops
Iraq War Abuse Investigations Unit To Be Closed By UK Government
Hundreds Of US Immigrants Arrested In Enforcement Surge
How A Church Is Bringing Light To Its Community In Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains
Trump Considers Issuing 'Brand New' Travel Ban In Surprise Move
Church Teaching On Sexuality Is Driving Mental Health Problems In Gay People, Says Oasis
Theresa May Praises Archbishop Of Canterbury's Anti-Slavery Initiative
Sir Cliff Richard Forced To Cancel Holiday Activities In Barbados Due To Illness
Cash God Inside Howbow Dah? - Church Sign Goes Viral

Outrage At BMW Car Show In Peterborough Cathedral

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Outrage was sparked after Peterborough Cathedral hosted a BMW car show in its building.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of brand new top range cars flooded the 900-year-old building on Thursday night with the promotional event thought to earn the cathedral a four figure sum.

Peterborough Cathedral is thought to have been paid a four-figure sum for the eventPixabay

The sight of the latest BMW 5 Series and the Mini Countryman parked on the historic sight caused horror among local churchgoers with one, Greg Briers, telling the Peterborough Telegraph: 'This is a place of worship not a car showroom.'

Claire Lupin wrote on the cathedral's Facebook page: "I know the cathedral will benefit greatly from the money they receive for this but it's rather gross. Have you considered sponsorship? Coca-Cola maybe? Or a Subway in the cloisters?"

Naomi Baciu added: "I went to the cathedral today and was really shocked and saddened... As for thinking more people will go into the cathedral, I made a very quick exit as I felt it was so wrong."

Advertisement

But the cathedral justified the decision and said it was about 'welcoming people'.

A spokesman wrote on their Facebook page: 'Large numbers of guests will be here this evening and some of these will be people who would never otherwise set foot in the building.

'They can enjoy this beautiful, sacred space, maybe go on a tower tour and hear the cathedral choir sing, as well as look at the cars. We hope they have a very enjoyable evening and leave wanting to come back again soon.'

More News in UK
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY