Oak Hill College Announces Sudden Death Of Principal Mike Ovey

Oak Hill College has announced the sudden death of its principal Rev Dr Michael Ovey.

Ovey, 58, was a civil service lawyer drafting government legislation before training for Anglican ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge. He taught for three years at Moore Theological College, Sydney, before joining Oak Hill in 1998. He became the college's principal in 2007.

A statement from the college said: "It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of our Principal, the Revd Dr Mike Ovey, at the age of 58.

"As the Oak Hill community comes to terms with the loss of our dear brother and leader, we cling on to the promise that 'For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life'. It reminds us that for Mike, death is not an end but a glorious beginning.

"Please hold in your thoughts and prayers Mike's wife Heather and their three children Charlie, Harry, and Ana."

The Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted: "So sad to hear of the death of Mike Ovey of Oak Hill College. Please pray for family & friends and for the College. Great loss to church."

Oak Hill is one of the largest theological seminaries in the UK. An Anglican foundation, it has increasing attracted students from independent churches and other denominations attracted to its conservative theology.