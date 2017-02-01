Norway's Lutheran Church Approves Service For Gay Marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Norwegian Church Council leader Kristin Gunleiksrud Raaum (in red) and Chairman of the Oslo diocesan council Gard Sandaker-Nielsen (R) voting on the proposal to allow same-sex marriage within the Norwegian Church, in Oslo last April. Reuters

Homosexual couples can marry in church in Norway from today after a liturgy for same-sex marriages was approved.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norway voted 83 to 29 in favour of the new liturgy, or service, that allows gay marriages. There is already one that pastors can use to bless the unions of gay couples.

"It is the day when a prayer and a dream came true," the gay leader of the liberal wing of the Lutheran Church, Gard Sandaker-Nilsen, told Norway's Local after the vote by the Church's General Synod.

Norway has an ultra-liberal tradition on the issue, with Swedish, Danish and French Protestants already allowing gay marriage.

Homosexuals have been permitted civil marriage in Norway and have been allowed to adopt children since 2009. The Church also allows homosexuals to be ordained priests and bishops.

After initially rejecting it 2014, the Church approved gay marriage last April. This week's vote was to authorise a new liturgy, or service, available for use from today.

The synod has ruled that priests have the freedom to choose whether to perform weddings of same-sex couples or not. Other Church employees are also allowed not to take part in the liturgy if they do not wish to.