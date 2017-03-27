Muslim and Christian wall of defiance along Westminster Bridge

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Almost a hundred women, many of them Muslim, linked hands to form a human chain along Westminster Bridge in an act of defiance and remembrance.

Four days after an 'Islamist inspired' terror attack left four dead in London, the organisers of the Women's March held this act of solidarity and unity at the same site.

The women linked hands along the pavement Khalid Masood sped along at the start of his attack on Westminster. Reuters

Many wore blue as a symbol of peace and stood for five minutes of silence for the dead and bereaved.

A vicar from Camberwell, south London, was invited to the event by a Muslim friend.

Rev Anna Macham, of St Philips, Camberwell told the Guardian: 'I was so shocked by events this week and I wanted to stand alongside my Muslim sisters and show that what unites us is greater than what divides us.'

Advertisement

She said the event was 'very emotional' adding: 'It was so quiet and impromptu; just for a moment everyone was still.'

Another woman there, Kerena Sheath, 25, said there was a mood of defiance on the bridge.

'That man wanted to divide us, so by joining hands we are literally doing the opposite of what he wanted. This is London and you are not going to change us,' she said. 'It was something beautiful to come out of something so hideous.'

Many of the women wore blue as a symbol of peace Reuters

The move came after Khalid Masood, 52, drove a rented SUV along the pavement where the women stood, killing two and injuring 50 before crashing the vehicle and running onto the Parliamentary estate.

He then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead himself.

A wall of flowers now marks the site where PC Keith Palmer had been guarding the gate with words and messages of defiance and hope.

'We will never be beaten! London stands united and shall never live in fear. We are one city never divided by acts of hatred. United together!,' one message reads.

Another simply says: 'We are not afraid. London stands united.'