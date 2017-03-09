Mosque Blocked After Planning Meeting Turns Bitter: 'How Many Children Have Died Under This So-Called Religion?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A mosque building application has been rejected after a heated town hall discussion turned into a bitter row over Islam.

Residents rejected the plans in Bayonne, New Jersey, with many denouncing the religion as violent in front of a peaceful protest by local Muslims, according to WYNC.

One opponent, Ledia Elraheb, used the planning application meeting to attack violent passages in the Quran, saying: 'How many children have died under this so-called religion?'

The Muslim men started praying at the side of the meeting hall YouTube

When a group of Muslim men gathered in the corner of the room to pray quietly, those opposed to the mosque responded with the Christian Lord's prayer.

Some pushed back at the fierce backlash saying Muslims have the same rights as others.

'They are entitled to the same religious freedom and the right to assembly that every other tax-paying, law-abiding citizen is entitled to,' said Melody Carlisle.

But the ugly debate ended with the mosque being blocked with only four out of five votes for the super majority needed to pass.

Sumer Elganbaihy, a Muslim student born in the town, said it was time for locals to learn about the Islamic faith instead of simply Googling it or believing what they hear on talk shows.

'We're not going anywhere – this is our home,' she said. 'We are you, we are your business owners, we are your janitors, we are your teachers, and, hopefully, I will be one of your social workers.'

Bill Finnerty, attorney for the mosque applicants, said the Department of Justice under President Trump might not be as amenable to supporting Muslims.

'I'd like to think we would get a fair hearing on it, but looking at everything that's going on since [Jeff] Sessions became [Attorney General], I don't know,' Finnerty said.