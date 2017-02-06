World

Why The Super Bowl Advertisements Have A Lesson For The Church
Morocco Religious Authorities Rule Leaving Islam Is No Longer Punishable By Death
Transgender Baptisms, Gay Marriage And George Bell: Your Guide To Next Week's General Synod
Church Of England Evangelical Bishop Reveals He Suffered 'Violent And Shocking' Beating By John ...
'I Gave My Homosexuality To God': Former Gay Activist Met Jesus And His Life Was Completely Changed
Philippines Church Denounces Duterte's 'Reign Of Terror' Against Drug Dealers
Despite Previous 'Clashes', Pope Francis Expected To Meet President Trump In May
Why We Need To Support Our Queen In Her Meeting With Donald Trump – And Stop Attacking Him
When The Palestinian President Met The Pope: A Message Of Hope And Challenge
Pakistani Christian Bailed At Last – After Three Years Facing Death Penalty For Insulting Islam

Morocco Religious Authorities Rule Leaving Islam Is No Longer Punishable By Death

Joseph Hartropp

Marrakesh, Morocco. A religious committee has retracted a ruling which stated that apostasy from Islam was punishable by death.Reuters


The High Religious Committee of Morocco has retracted a previous ruling that apostasy from Islam is punishable by death and says that Muslims may now change their religion. 

Previously the committee, which holds the responsibility of issuing Fatwas (Islamic rulings), had stated that defection from Islam merited the death penalty. Now however, the committee has retracted its position, Morocco World News reports. 

In a document titled The Way of the Scholars the committee defines apostasy not as a religious issue but a political one. 

"The most accurate understanding, and the most consistent with the Islamic legislation and the practical way of the Prophet, peace be upon him, is that the killing of the apostate is meant for the traitor of the group, the one disclosing secrets, [...] the equivalent of treason in international law," it says. 

Apostasy is described as something thatin the earliest period of Islam was punishable for its political consequences – those who fled Islam might disclose the secrets of the nation to its enemies. The context of apostasy and its punishment, the committee suggests, was predominantly pragmatic and political. Such tensions are no longer relevant to most cases of apostasy, it says.

Advertisement

The committee noted too that in various instances the Quran speaks of apostasy being punished in the life to come, but not in this present life. For example, it says (2:217): "And whoever of you reverts from his religion [to disbelief] and dies while he is a disbeliever – for those, their deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and those are the companions of the Fire, they will abide therein eternally."

The document also said that the prophet Mohammad, during the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, followed the tradition that anyone who renounced Islam must be allowed to return to Quraich, Islam's greatest enemy at the time. 

Christians represent a small minority in Muslim-majority Morocco. Moroccan Christians have previously spoken up for their faith and challenged the harsh anti-apostasy laws, despite the threat of persecution.

Late last year the US State Department released its annual report on religious freedom, which included serious concerns about harsh and dangerous laws against blapshemy and apostasy in certain parts of the world, which are used to target vulnerable religious minorities. 

 

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY