Justin Bieber Meets Up With Former Flame Kourtney Kardashian – At Church
Pop star Justin Bieber has reunited with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian – at a church service in Los Angeles.
Bieber, 22 met Kardashian, 37, on Wednesday at the gates of an evangelical church in the city that is popular with young people. They met after Bella Banos, a model, was quoted as claiming she is dating Scott Disick, a former boyfriend of Kardashian.
The pair were caught on camera as they turned up at the church service.
Kardashian wore Gianvito Rossi with a coat, bodysuit and skinny blue jeans.
Their meeting came just days after Bieber returned to Instagram this week after a break of five months, posting a selfie with a bare torso revealing the large cross tattoo at the centre of his chest.
He left the site five months ago following a row with Selena Gomez. Bieber said at the time: 'Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 per cent sure.'
Bieber is a regular at Hillsong in LA. He was baptised in 2014, and in a sit-down with Oprah, Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz said Justin Bieber is the perfect example of a serious Christian.