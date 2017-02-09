Justin Bieber Meets Up With Former Flame Kourtney Kardashian – At Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Justin Bieber met up with Kourtney Kardashian at church Reuters

Pop star Justin Bieber has reunited with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian – at a church service in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian arrives at church in LA YouTube/Hollywood Everywhere

Bieber, 22 met Kardashian, 37, on Wednesday at the gates of an evangelical church in the city that is popular with young people. They met after Bella Banos, a model, was quoted as claiming she is dating Scott Disick, a former boyfriend of Kardashian.

The pair were caught on camera as they turned up at the church service.

Kardashian wore Gianvito Rossi with a coat, bodysuit and skinny blue jeans.

Their meeting came just days after Bieber returned to Instagram this week after a break of five months, posting a selfie with a bare torso revealing the large cross tattoo at the centre of his chest.

He left the site five months ago following a row with Selena Gomez. Bieber said at the time: 'Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 per cent sure.'

Bieber is a regular at Hillsong in LA. He was baptised in 2014, and in a sit-down with Oprah, Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz said Justin Bieber is the perfect example of a serious Christian.