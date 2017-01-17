Jill Saward Funeral: Hundreds Gather To Pay Tribute To Lifelong Sex Abuse Campaigner

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hundreds have paid their respect to Jill Saward, the victim of the Ealing vicarage rape and a devout Christian.A funeral service on Tuesday saw around 200 family members and friends celebrate unite in grief at Lichfield Cathedral. The lifelong campaigner against sexual violence died on 5 January after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

She was the first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity after intruders broke into her father's vicarage in west London in 1986 and attacked her. A strong Christian, she devoted herself to campaigning on behalf of victims of sexual violence.

Her husband Gavin Drake, three sons and dozens of others at the funeral wore purple to make a statement against assaults.

In an emotional tribute late on Monday night, Drake wrote on his blog: "I am aching. Jilly and I are Christians and even though I know that she is now with our Lord and Saviour; the pain of her death is very strong."

The journalist added: "I hear the key in the door and my heart lifts - Jill's back. But, of course, she isn't. It is somebody else.

"It will take a long time to come to terms with Jill's death - but the support of family, friends, and even strangers is helping."

Rev Gary Piper, an old family friend of Jill who gave the homily, described 1977, the year she became a Christian as "the most decisive year" in her life.

"It was this commitment which gave her the strength to cope with the traumas which were to come," he told the congregation.

"She went through some very dark times," he said referring to the aftermath of her rape.

"Her courage and strength together with support from those who loved her plus that power from Christ strengthened her and enabled her to pull through."

He concluded his tribute: "She was someone who worked to serve her God and tried to make this world a better place. Not a bad epitaph."

He told Christian Today before the service: "Their faith was put on the line" after the assault.

"It would have been easy for them to have been filled with hatred and bitterness but at no stage did I see that from any of the family."

The congregation also heard a moving tribute from Jill's twin sister Sue. The service was led by the family's local vicar, Rev Peter Hart.

"It will be opportunity to celebrate all the things Jill has done and all people she has helped," he told Christian Today before the service.