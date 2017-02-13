Jesus Gives Life Back To Woman Who Drowned In Icy River While Escaping Labour Camp In North Korea

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A sketch shows how prisoners in a North Korean labour camp look like. (Amnesty International)

She had to make a choice: the devil or the deep blue sea.

Ae-Cha, a Christian woman, had just fled from a labour camp in North Korea with only the swift flowing, icy river separating her life of horrific slavery from the freedom that awaited her at the other side of the river in China.

Ae-Cha could not take it anymore and had to flee the evil regime of Kim Jong-un after seven years of suffering at the labour camp where she, her husband and their daughter were imprisoned because of their faith, according to Open Doors USA.

At the camp, she witnessed her husband tortured to death by prison guards. Her daughter also died from starvation.

Ae-Cha managed to escape from the prison compound, but the river posed a daunting challenge. If only she could survive the crossing, then freedom would be at hand.

She prayed, "After making it this far, Father, I'm certain that you're with me and aiding my escape."

Then mustering all her strength, courage and faith in Jesus, Ae-Cha plunged into the frigid waters.

It took just minutes for the icy river to paralyse her body. She closed her eyes, resigned to die.

But lo and behold! She opened her eyes again to find herself on the banks on the other side of the river—alive! There was no doubt in her mind that Jesus had saved her and carried her safely across the river.

She lifted her hands in praise and gratitude to the One God that made it all possible.

From China, she travelled to South Korea where she now lives in freedom, sharing her dramatic story of courage and faith.

For the past 15 years, North Korea has held to the Number 1 spot on Open Door USA's World Watch List of countries where Christians face the most persecution.

Under the repressive Kim regime, "entire Christian families are imprisoned in hard labor camps, where unknown numbers die each year from torture, beatings, overexertion and starvation," the persecution watchdog states.

According to a recent report from the Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Christians arrested in North Korea are hung on a cross over a fire, and at times crushed under a steamroller.

But despite the extreme dangers and difficulties faced by Christians, Christianity continues to thrive in North Korea. According to Open Doors, there are some 300,000 Christians in a country with a population of 26 million.